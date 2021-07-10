Advertisement

18-year-old killed in crash

One person died in the single-vehicle crash late Friday night.
Jul. 10, 2021
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A teenager died in a single-vehicle crash along State Route 325 in Meigs County on Friday night, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Keli-Abigail Dawn Justus, 18, was killed when their car drove off the left side of the road near mile post two, troopers said. Justus was traveling southwest when the car hit a fence post, rock and two trees before coming to a stop.

The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. and closed part of the road. Troopers said Justus was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The Rutland Fire Department and Meigs County EMS also responded to the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

