Advertisement

Best Virginia wins final exhibition

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Best Virginia won their final exhibition game before “The Basketball Tournament” begins next Saturday. They defeated “Underground Kings” by a final of 77-63 with Juwan Staten scoring 26 points.

Best Virginia will play WoCo Showtime on July 17th in the first round of the TBT after the Herd That game which starts at noon.

Here are the highlights from the win.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found Friday evening in the 2900 block of Gallia Street in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Body found in neighborhood
W.Va. House Speaker strips delegate of committee vice chair position following sexual social media post
One person died in the single-vehicle crash late Friday night.
18-year-old killed in crash
Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station along U.S. 60 in Huntington.
Police investigating robbery at gas station
Patrick Crist, 27, of Athens, Ohio, was sentenced Friday to eight to 12 years in prison for...
Man sentenced to 8-12 years in prison for extorting, stalking and posting nude videos of ex-girlfriend

Latest News

BEST VIRGINIA WINS
Marshall has first in person press session for 1st time since December of 2019
Herd back in front of the cameras
Herd interviews
WVU picked 6th in Big 12 preseason football poll