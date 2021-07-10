Best Virginia wins final exhibition

WHEELING, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Best Virginia won their final exhibition game before “The Basketball Tournament” begins next Saturday. They defeated “Underground Kings” by a final of 77-63 with Juwan Staten scoring 26 points.

Best Virginia will play WoCo Showtime on July 17th in the first round of the TBT after the Herd That game which starts at noon.

Here are the highlights from the win.

