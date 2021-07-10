Advertisement

City removes items from homeless encampments

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Charleston Friday cleared out homeless encampments, after posting signs last month asking people to please remove their items.

One of the areas cleared was under the Virginia Street Bridge over the Elk River.

More than a dozen people were also told to leave the area.

According to a city spokesperson, the city and community providers have been working with some of the community members throughout the week.

In some cases, they are working to get people into homes. For others, they are working to get the documents they need like birth certificates, identification and social security cards to get housing which will help towards other long-term solutions.

Medical testing has also been provided.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found Friday evening in the 2900 block of Gallia Street in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Body found in neighborhood
W.Va. House Speaker strips delegate of committee vice chair position following sexual social media post
Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station along U.S. 60 in Huntington.
Police investigating robbery at gas station
Patrick Crist, 27, of Athens, Ohio, was sentenced Friday to eight to 12 years in prison for...
Man sentenced to 8-12 years in prison for extorting, stalking and posting nude videos of ex-girlfriend
Aeh has been charged with 1 count of conspiracy, a felony of the 4th degree, 1 count of...
Correctional officer arrested for smuggling drugs into jail to sell

Latest News

One person died in the single-vehicle crash late Friday night.
18-year-old killed in crash
City removes items from homeless encampments
City removes items from homeless encampments
Hometown Hero | Katie Riedel
Hometown Hero | Katie Riedel
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast