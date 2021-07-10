City removes items from homeless encampments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Charleston Friday cleared out homeless encampments, after posting signs last month asking people to please remove their items.

One of the areas cleared was under the Virginia Street Bridge over the Elk River.

More than a dozen people were also told to leave the area.

According to a city spokesperson, the city and community providers have been working with some of the community members throughout the week.

In some cases, they are working to get people into homes. For others, they are working to get the documents they need like birth certificates, identification and social security cards to get housing which will help towards other long-term solutions.

Medical testing has also been provided.

