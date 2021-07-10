Contractor accused of scamming dozens out of thousands

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Cabell County faces a felony charge after police say he’s collected money for construction jobs he neglected to complete.

“The investigation started approximately six months ago, and we arrested him just last week,” said Detective Jonathan Payne with the Hurricane Police Department. “I had the assistance from Cabell County Sheriff’s Office that arrested him for me.”

Payne said Jacob Meadows was charged with obtaining under false pretenses, as he allegedly collected money up front and never finished the work.

“We had to redo it all,” said Debbie Conley, who lives in South Point, Ohio. “What (Meadows) did do, we had to have another contractor (fix).”

Police said during the past few years, Meadows has promised construction work to at least 20 people. Investigators said they’ve received complaints from Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell counties, as well as in South Point, Ohio.

“He asked for the money ahead of time because he needed to pay his taxes, so we thought OK we’ll pay him, he’ll come back,” Sherry Wendell, who also says she hired Meadows for a project at her home in Ona, told WSAZ. “He never came back.”

Payne said Meadows faces a felony charge based on how much money he allegedly has taken.

“All combined, I know we’re over $100,000 at this time,” he said.

Payne said Meadows was once licensed but due to all the lawsuits against him, his license is now active right now.

Police recommend anyone wanting work done to contact the state Division of Labor.

“They have people out there that work for them,” Payne said. “You can contact them, you can see who’s licensed, you can see who’s not licensed. They’ll typically tell you if someone’s license has been suspended for this type of thing.”

Police said anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Meadows is urged to contact Detective Payne at 304-741-4872.

