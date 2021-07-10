Advertisement

Drones are being used as search for missing 12-year-old is underway

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says 12-year-old Brody Davis went missing around 11 a.m....
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says 12-year-old Brody Davis went missing around 11 a.m. Saturday.(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTOWN, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says multiple crews are out looking for a missing boy.

Sheriff Lawless says 12-year-old Brody Davis of Scottown went missing around 11 a.m. Saturday from his home along Township Road 74.

The sheriff’s office was notified about an hour after he went missing, which Sheriff Lawless says is not unusual.

Davis is 4 feet 10 inches, has brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing either black gym shorts or gray sweatpants, along with a white t-shirt.

Neighboring fire departments, neighbors, and friends are assisting the sheriff’s office in their search efforts.

Sheriff Lawless says drones have been deployed as well.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in the single-vehicle crash late Friday night.
18-year-old killed in crash
A body was found Friday evening in the 2900 block of Gallia Street in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Body found in neighborhood
W.Va. House Speaker strips delegate of committee vice chair position following sexual social media post
Patrick Crist, 27, of Athens, Ohio, was sentenced Friday to eight to 12 years in prison for...
Man sentenced to 8-12 years in prison for extorting, stalking and posting nude videos of ex-girlfriend
Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station along U.S. 60 in Huntington.
Police investigating robbery at gas station

Latest News

Police lights
Police investigate stabbing
The move comes days after the delegate posted a video describing sexual act was posted on a...
Gov. Justice calls for resignation of Delegate Joe Jefferies
BEST VIRGINIA WINS
Hometown Hero | Katie Riedel
Hometown Hero | Katie Riedel