First Warning Forecast | Daily storm risk for week ahead

By Andy Chilian
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In summer, it comes as no surprise: a daily risk for showers and storms. However, most activity comes in the “scattered” nature, meaning there will still be dry hours each day. Afternoon temperatures depend highly on which locations see rain and when, but in general, seasonable warmth is expected.

Saturday evening sees clusters of showers and storms, focused mainly south of I-64. Activity fades after dark, with just a few clouds area-wide overnight. Low temperatures fall to the upper 60s with areas of fog.

The weather pattern is fairly consistent from Sunday through Wednesday. Each day will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms popping up, mainly during the afternoon hours. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s. As can occur in any summertime thunderstorm, gusty winds and downpours are possible.

Thursday stays mostly sunny and mainly dry outside of a couple pop-up showers, which will allow afternoon temperatures to get to around 90 degrees.

By Friday, scattered showers and storms return to the picture. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Showers and storms should become a bit more widespread on Saturday with temperatures staying in the low 80s for the afternoon.

