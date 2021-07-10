First Warning Forecast | Feeling typical for summer this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Warmer temperatures and higher humidity are set to return this weekend after a brief reprieve Friday afternoon. Shower and thunderstorm chances are back in the forecast as well, though generally scattered in nature. A stagnant pattern for the week ahead means day-to-day conditions will be nearly similar, including the summery heat and opportunities for storms.

Saturday morning starts with patchy fog and temperatures in the low 60s. Expect a partly cloudy sky throughout the day. While plenty of dry hours will be seen, passing rain and storms are likely during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Saturday night stays mainly dry outside of a stray shower. A few clouds pass as low temperatures stay in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of fog are likely.

The weather pattern is fairly consistent from Sunday through Wednesday. Each day will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms popping up, mainly during the afternoon hours. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s. As can occur in any summertime thunderstorm, gusty winds and downpours are possible.

Thursday stays mostly sunny and mainly dry outside of a couple pop-up showers, which will allow afternoon temperatures to get to around 90 degrees.

By Friday, scattered showers and storms return to the picture. High temperatures rise to the upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.