Police investigate stabbing

Police lights
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police in Charleston are investigating a stabbing Saturday afternoon.

According to Charleston Police, a man was stabbed along the 1600 block of Clay Avenue in Charleston just before 2:45 p.m.

Law enforcement and medics were on the scene, and CPD says the male suffered minor injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

