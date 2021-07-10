Police investigate stabbing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police in Charleston are investigating a stabbing Saturday afternoon.

According to Charleston Police, a man was stabbed along the 1600 block of Clay Avenue in Charleston just before 2:45 p.m.

Law enforcement and medics were on the scene, and CPD says the male suffered minor injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.