Putnam County Commissioner plans to fight Critical Race Theory teachings at schools and universities

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A proposal set to be discussed during the next Putnam County Commission meeting will fight against the teachings of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in public schools and universities, specifically West Virginia University (WVU).

In May, Commission President Ron Foster said he was offended by WVU’s new adoption of Critical Race training at WVU, which was announced by the WVU president in the summer of 2020. Foster said the training highlights the Black Lives Matter movement, discusses white privilege and white supremacy.

Critical Race Theory (CRT) is an academic concept. The core idea is that race is a social construct and racism is not the product of one’s bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.

The issue first came up when commissioners were discussing funding for the WVU Extension Office.

The proposal states that West Virginia refused to secede from the Union during the Civil War and the state became independent of Virginia.

The proposal continues to talk about the Fourteenth Amendment, saying the teachings of CRT violate the amendment as the teachings would “divide our population and if their proliferation is not stopped, we face another great divide through the United States of America.”

The commission is set to meet Monday with WVU President Gordon Gee to take a look at the WVU Extension Office. Foster said the topic of CRT may also be discussed among commissioners and the president.

“It won’t surprise me if the topic comes up during our meeting,” he said.

The proposal could change, and the commission will make its decision during their meeting Tuesday.

