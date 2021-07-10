Advertisement

U19 girls team makes it to title game

WVFC squad to play for President's Cup title Sunday morning in Des Moines.
WVFC squad to play for President's Cup title Sunday morning in Des Moines.(Wendy Maynard)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Ia. (WSAZ) - The WVFC U19 girls soccer team is one win away from the President’s Cup championship. They defeated the Knoxville Reds FC by a score of 5-0 which improved their pool play record to 2-1. WVFC will play the Utah Avalanche Sunday morning at Des Moines for the title. Their only loss in the nationals came to Utah on Friday when they won 3-1.

The WVFC U14 boys finished pool play with an 0-2-1 record and take part in the consolation match also at 10:30 CST.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

