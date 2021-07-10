U19 girls team makes it to title game

DES MOINES, Ia. (WSAZ) - The WVFC U19 girls soccer team is one win away from the President’s Cup championship. They defeated the Knoxville Reds FC by a score of 5-0 which improved their pool play record to 2-1. WVFC will play the Utah Avalanche Sunday morning at Des Moines for the title. Their only loss in the nationals came to Utah on Friday when they won 3-1.

The WVFC U14 boys finished pool play with an 0-2-1 record and take part in the consolation match also at 10:30 CST.

