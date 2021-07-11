Advertisement

4 arrested on weapons charges amid All-Star Game events

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Four people have been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a “report of a suspicious occurrence” at a downtown Denver hotel that is close to several events planned in conjunction with the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game, police say.

Officers responding to a tip searched two rooms at the Maven Hotel a block from Coors Field on Friday night. Three men and a woman in their 40s were arrested, and two vehicles were impounded to be searched for evidence, Denver police say.

The men are being investigated for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and the woman, who has a separate warrant, is being investigated on a drug charge.

No other information was released, and police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

“The investigation and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety,” police said in a statement, adding that visitors should always be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious or illegal behavior.

Coors Field will host the All-Star Game on Tuesday, but festivities have been underway in and around the ballpark and downtown for the last several days.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in the single-vehicle crash late Friday night.
18-year-old killed in crash
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says 12-year-old Brody Davis went missing around 11 a.m....
UPDATE | Missing boy found
City removes items from homeless encampments
City removes items from homeless encampments
CBFD conducting live fire training this weekend
Crews respond to structure fire
The move comes days after the delegate posted a video describing sexual act was posted on a...
Gov. Justice calls for resignation of Delegate Joe Jefferies

Latest News

The serpent's escapade is now leading to charges and possible changes.
75 snakes seized from N.C. man after cobra gets loose
Denver Police presence is boosted amid the All-Star Game events. Police reported four were...
4 arrested at Denver hotel for weapons charges during All-Star events
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson carries crew member Sirisha Bandla on his shoulders...
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning a point during the men's singles final match against...
20 Slams! Djokovic wins Wimbledon to tie Federer, Nadal