HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident has shut down both I-64 westbound lanes near Huntington at milemarker 13 just past the Rt. 60 exit

Dispatchers say a car is on its roof.

No word of any injuries or how long the road will be closed.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.