Appeals court upholds rationing of hepatitis C treatment
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) -- The Kentucky Department of Corrections can deny a life-saving but expensive hepatitis C medication to inmates.
The Courier-Journal reports a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel upheld Kentucky’s policy of rationing the drugs in a 2-1 decision last week.
The dissenting judge says the majority’s opinion will condemn hundreds of prisoners to long-term organ damage and suffering.
An attorney for the inmates calls the decision “horrendous” and says they will ask for a rehearing with the full court or petition the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case. As of August 2019, HCV-positive prisoners in Kentucky numbered 1,670.
Only 159 had received any treatment.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.