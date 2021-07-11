Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire

CBFD conducting live fire training this weekend
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Putnam County are on scene of a structure fire.

According to dispatchers the call came in just before 10 p.m. Saturday evening on Country Road in Cross Lanes.

Details surrounding the fire are very limited.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ Poca Fire Department is responding to the call.

Right now, it is unclear if there are any injuries caused by the blaze.

Keep checking back for the latest information.

