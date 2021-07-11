Crews respond to structure fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Putnam County are on scene of a structure fire.

According to dispatchers the call came in just before 10 p.m. Saturday evening on Country Road in Cross Lanes.

Details surrounding the fire are very limited.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ Poca Fire Department is responding to the call.

Right now, it is unclear if there are any injuries caused by the blaze.

Keep checking back for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.