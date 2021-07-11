Advertisement

Emergency rate hike approved for struggling Ky. water system

The small Appalachian water district is $1 million in debt.
The small Appalachian water district is $1 million in debt.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky’s Public Service Commission has authorized a struggling eastern Kentucky water district to increase its customer rates.

The commission said the increase for Martin County is “necessary to prevent the district from falling further into financial and operational distress.”

The small Appalachian water district is $1 million in debt.

The commission says the increase is needed to avoid a shutdown or being placed into receivership.

The approved rates will increase the bill of a typical residential customer by nearly six dollars.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in the single-vehicle crash late Friday night.
18-year-old killed in crash
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says 12-year-old Brody Davis went missing around 11 a.m....
UPDATE | Missing boy found
CBFD conducting live fire training this weekend
Crews respond to structure fire
City removes items from homeless encampments
City removes items from homeless encampments
The move comes days after the delegate posted a video describing sexual act was posted on a...
Gov. Justice calls for resignation of Delegate Joe Jefferies

Latest News

The Kentucky troops will operate under federal control with funding from the Defense...
Kentucky National Guard to deploy to southwestern border
The Kentucky Department of Corrections can deny a life-saving but expensive hepatitis C...
Appeals court upholds rationing of hepatitis C treatment
Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed legislation allowing Ohio residents to set off fireworks on certain...
Governor vetoes bill allowing Ohioans to set off fireworks
Day 3 of federal opioid trial set to get underway
Federal opioid trial could wrap earlier than expected