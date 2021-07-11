Advertisement

Federal opioid trial could wrap earlier than expected

Day 3 of federal opioid trial set to get underway
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A landmark civil trial could be winding down in West Virginia against three large opioid distributors accused of fueling a local opioid crisis.

Attorneys for the defendants indicate they expect to wrap up their case one month ahead of schedule.

The federal bench trial in the lawsuit filed by Cabell County and the city of Huntington against distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson had been scheduled to last through mid-August. But The Herald-Dispatch reports company attorneys said Thursday they expect to finish questioning witnesses next week.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs finished up more than six weeks of testimony by calling their final witnesses last week.

