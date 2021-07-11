First Warning Forecast | Summertime warmth, storms roll on

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the midst of summer, a typical pattern includes a daily risk for showers and storms and afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Such will be the case for much of this week, although high temperatures may flirt with the 90-degree mark again Thursday and Friday as more sunshine is seen and rain chances are lower.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue mainly through sunset Sunday evening, though a few may hang on until close to midnight. Some storms are capable of producing heavy rain and gusty winds.

The overnight hours turn mostly clear and stay fairly dry outside of a stray shower. Low temperatures only fall to the upper 60s. Areas of fog are likely over the damp ground.

Monday through Wednesday will continue to see a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and storms popping up, primarily during the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the strongest storms are once again capable of producing gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday stay mostly sunny and dry outside of a couple pop-up showers. High temperatures reach near 90 degrees.

Scattered storms return for Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

