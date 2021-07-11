Advertisement

Governor vetoes bill allowing Ohioans to set off fireworks

Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed legislation allowing Ohio residents to set off fireworks on certain...
Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed legislation allowing Ohio residents to set off fireworks on certain holidays. (FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed legislation allowing Ohio residents to set off fireworks on certain holidays.

The Republican governor used his executive power once again to push back on state lawmakers’ decision to pass a bill that would change Ohio’s fireworks safety laws by allowing nonprofessionals to set off fireworks without requiring compliance with standard safety measures.

State law currently allows residents to purchase fireworks, but not set them off.

The bill will now go back to the Legislature where lawmakers can override DeWine’s veto with a three-fifths vote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in the single-vehicle crash late Friday night.
18-year-old killed in crash
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says 12-year-old Brody Davis went missing around 11 a.m....
UPDATE | Missing boy found
CBFD conducting live fire training this weekend
Crews respond to structure fire
City removes items from homeless encampments
City removes items from homeless encampments
The move comes days after the delegate posted a video describing sexual act was posted on a...
Gov. Justice calls for resignation of Delegate Joe Jefferies

Latest News

The Kentucky troops will operate under federal control with funding from the Defense...
Kentucky National Guard to deploy to southwestern border
The small Appalachian water district is $1 million in debt.
Emergency rate hike approved for struggling Ky. water system
The Kentucky Department of Corrections can deny a life-saving but expensive hepatitis C...
Appeals court upholds rationing of hepatitis C treatment
Day 3 of federal opioid trial set to get underway
Federal opioid trial could wrap earlier than expected