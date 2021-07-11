Governor vetoes bill allowing Ohioans to set off fireworks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed legislation allowing Ohio residents to set off fireworks on certain holidays.

The Republican governor used his executive power once again to push back on state lawmakers’ decision to pass a bill that would change Ohio’s fireworks safety laws by allowing nonprofessionals to set off fireworks without requiring compliance with standard safety measures.

State law currently allows residents to purchase fireworks, but not set them off.

The bill will now go back to the Legislature where lawmakers can override DeWine’s veto with a three-fifths vote.

