Kentucky National Guard to deploy to southwestern border

The Kentucky troops will operate under federal control with funding from the Defense...
The Kentucky troops will operate under federal control with funding from the Defense Department. (FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) -- Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that roughly 200 Kentucky National Guard members will deploy to the southwestern U.S. border in late 2021 as part of a federal government mission.

The soldiers will provide operational and logistics support. The deployment is part of a federal border security mission that includes 23 states.

The Kentucky troops will operate under federal control with funding from the Defense Department.

Beshear clarified that he did not order the mobilization and urged Kentuckians to “be thankful for the hard work and sacrifice of the soldiers.”

