Scattered showers, storms bring downpours this evening

Lightning
Lightning(Lightning)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Showers and thunderstorms are moving through the region Sunday evening. Some have been capable of producing intense downpours and gusts of wind.

If heavy rain moves over an area repeatedly, then street flooding may develop as well as quick rises on creeks and streams. This threat should be localized.

Farther north, a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for Wirt, Calhoun, Roane, and Braxton counties until 9 PM this evening. Storms in these locations may be a bit more intense while producing damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall.

The bulk of the storm activity will fade after sunset, with the rest of the activity winding down towards midnight.

Be sure to download the WSAZ Weather App to track the latest on storms in your location.

