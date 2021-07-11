Advertisement

WVFC U19 girls fall in finals

WVFC club loses 6-0 to Utah Avalanche
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Ia. (WSAZ) - The incredible run by the WVFC U19 girls teams ended with a tough loss to the Utah Avalanche 6-0 Sunday in the President’s Cup title game. After the game, these WVFC players were honored by the tournament as Lindsey Hackney won the U19 Golden Boot award while teammates Ava Hall, Jalen Nicely and Ava Trethewey were named to the U19 Top 11.

From the boys tournament, WVFC’s Brier Wagner earned the MVP award and was also picked to the Top 11. The boys didn’t get to play their consolation match because inclement weather.

WVFC’s Brian Shields said via text to WSAZ that “the entire club is proud of the accomplishments by both the boys and girls teams and can’t wait until we start this journey again next year.”

