17 new COVID-19 cases reported in eastern Ky. county

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Seventeen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Monday, saying the latest cases are reported from Saturday, July 10 through Monday.

The latest cases range from a 14-year-old girl to two 68-year-olds. Eight of the latest cases involve people in their 40s and younger.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had 5,061 cases and 77 deaths. There have been 3,257 recoveries.

