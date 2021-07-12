Advertisement

Body of missing man found in wooded area of Logan County

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The body of a man who went missing last week has been found in a wooded area in Logan County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jeremy McCormick’s body was found Friday near Curtis, West Virginia, deputies say.

McCormick was reported missing Monday.

The sheriff’s office says law enforcement and family members began searching for him on Wednesday.

Right now, deputies are investigating the death as an accident. They say there is no reason to believe there was any foul play, but they are ‘not ruling anything out.’

