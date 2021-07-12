Advertisement

Changes announced for advisors in the W.Va. Gov. Justice Administration

FILE photo - (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An advisor to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is no longer with the administration.

A spokesperson for Gov. Justice confirmed Monday afternoon that Bray Carey is no longer employed by the Governor’s Office.

Bray’s last official day on the Governor’s Office payroll was April, 24, 2021.

No other information was provided.

WSAZ has reached out to Bray for a comment.

The spokesperson also confirmed that Roman Stauffer has joined the administration as a senior advisor.

Stauffer is the former campaign manager to reelect Jim Justice and the former co-chair of the West Virginia GOP.

