Community gets new pipes after dozens of water lines break

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Patched up roadways have been the view for South Point neighbors for years.

“It’s getting to be even more of a problem,” Brad Mullins said.

“When it happens, you just cringe,” Chuck Conley said.

Those patches, which are back-to-back in some areas, are temporary fixes for water line breaks that tend to happen frequently in the village.

“Our 60-year-old water pipe just can’t handle the pressure ... as we look up Davidson Street between Second and Third, we can see five water breaks within the past three years,” Mayor Jeff Gaskin said.

However, now crews are digging the way for stability.

They’re installing brand new pipes, which are a couple inches wider than the old ones.

“We’ll have more volume, and should have a little more pressure in the end,” Gaskin said.

The pipes are going down into streets, such as Park Avenue and Davidson Street, that feel the impact.

“We desperately need it and then once the lines break then you got to have a boil water situation and then it’s quite a hassle sometimes,” Mullins said.

This project is aimed to alleviate inconveniences one dig at a time.

“It’s time to step up. It’s time to spend the money or we’re going to be in big trouble later on if we don’t stop kicking this can down the road,” Gaskin said.

Currently, construction is happening along Park Avenue, which costs $918,000 to complete. This money comes as a loan from the Ohio EPA.

Gaskin says this project will likely wrap up by November. After that, the second phase of construction will start along streets by the river sometime early next year.

Gaskin estimates it will take a little more than $1 million to install the second set of pipes along streets near the river.

