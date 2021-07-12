Advertisement

Drowning reported at Putnam County pool

A man drowned Monday while in the pool at the Tri-County YMCA in Scott Depot, West Virginia.
A man drowned Monday while in the pool at the Tri-County YMCA in Scott Depot, West Virginia.(KGNS)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man drowned Monday while in the pool at the Tri-County YMCA in Scott Depot, Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said.

A post on the organization’s Facebook page said: “The aquatic center will be closed for the remainder of today. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

According to Sheriff Eggleton, the man was 38 years old and had special needs.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says 12-year-old Brody Davis went missing around 11 a.m....
UPDATE | Missing boy found
CBFD conducting live fire training this weekend
Crews respond to structure fire
An accident has shut down both I-64 westbound lanes near Huntington at milemarker 13
I-64 westbound near Huntington re-open after accident
One person died in the single-vehicle crash late Friday night.
18-year-old killed in crash
Lightning
Scattered showers, storms bring downpours this evening

Latest News

Last year alone, the South Point mayor says there were 14 water line breaks.
Community gets new pipes after dozens of water lines break
First responders find missing boy in Lawrence County, Ohio
First responders find missing boy in Lawrence County, Ohio
Person killed in I-79 crash; another injured
Person killed in I-79 crash; another injured
Martin County Water customers will see an average increase of $5.86 monthly.
Martin County water customers see significant rate increase