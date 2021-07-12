Drowning reported at Putnam County pool

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man drowned Monday while in the pool at the Tri-County YMCA in Scott Depot, Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said.

A post on the organization’s Facebook page said: “The aquatic center will be closed for the remainder of today. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

According to Sheriff Eggleton, the man was 38 years old and had special needs.

