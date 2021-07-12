House fire closes a portion of Route 10 in Logan County

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A house fire Monday evening has closed a portion of state Route 10 in the Logan County community of Davin.

That is according to dispatchers, who tell WSAZ that both lanes are closed at this time. Crews suggest drivers use Autumn Lane as a detour.

Initial reports said there was some sort of explosion at the home.

The incident was reported around 6:30 Monday evening.

No other information is available now.

