Grocery store shooting leaves neighbors frustrated

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A grocery store shooting in Sissonville has left some neighbors frustrated and angry.

Kanawha County Deputies say someone fired several BB gun pellets into the front doors of a Save-A-Lot in Sissonville. The shots were fired into the building on Friday, July 9, shattering two glass panels. They are now boarded up.

“I don’t want to lose our community and the freedom we have because of whatever these folks think they are doing,” said Stewart Cottrell, a Sissonville resident.

Cottrell, who has lived in his Sissonville home for almost two years, said he heard about the shooting on social media. He called it a troubling situation that no community should have to deal with.

Deputies say they don’t have any information on the suspects, but no one was hurt.

Deputies say are also investigating reports of a car being damaged within the last week. They believe the damage was also likely caused by a BB gun.

