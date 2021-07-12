Advertisement

‘Herd That’ gets back to work

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What a difference a year has made for ‘Herd That’. This time last summer, they were at Columbus in the bubble for the TBT and made it deep into the tournament. Sunday afternoon they had their first official practice for the same event but this time it is in their own backyard. The Charleston Coliseum will be hosting one of the four regions for the tournament as they play Team DRC this coming Saturday at noon.

WSAZ Sports stopped by Sunday’s practice as they began their quest for a million dollar prize.

