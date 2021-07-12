Advertisement

Man charged with strangulation in connection with domestic abuse incident

Nigel King, 24, of Ravenswood, West Virginia, faces several charges in connection with an alleged domestic abuse incident that involved strangulation.(WVRJA)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Ravenswood, West Virginia, faces several charges in connection with an alleged domestic abuse incident that involved strangulation.

Investigators say the victim reported the most recent incident happened around Friday, July 9. She showed up at the Jackson County Department of Health and Human Resources to report the abuse had been going on “for some time” and she had “had enough.”

Nigel H. King, 24, is charged with three counts of strangulation, suffocation and asphyxiation, according to Jackson County court records.

The woman told investigators she was strangled on three to four occasions.

Investigators say King admitted to the incidents and said he just “loses it” sometimes.

King is in custody in the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $100,000.

