Man indicted in Easter Sunday murder waives extradition

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A man indicted for aggravated murder, murder, complicity and conspiracy in connection to a shooting death on Easter Sunday will be extradited back to Ohio.

Thursday, Meigs County Prosecutor James Stanley and Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood announced that a grand jury had indicted Jaquan Hall, 21, of Charleston, West Virginia, on four counts related to the homicide of Kane Roush.

Easter Sunday, Meigs County Sheriffs Deputies were called to Legion Terrace Road where they found 25-year-old Kane Roush, shot multiple times, laying near an apartment complex near his home.

Roush was a well known athlete from Mason County and helped bring the first state title back to Wahama High School in 2012.

Last week, Hall was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and Charleston Police.

CPD’s Special Enforcement Unit helped with the arrest, which happened in the 800 block of Kanawha Boulevard East.

Authorities in Ohio have ten days to pick up Hall.

