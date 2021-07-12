Advertisement

Neighbors worry landslide could destroy their homes

Several homes are teetering on the edge of a landslide in the 1200 block of Washington Street West.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People in one area of Charleston are worried their homes and lives are in danger, as a landslide keeps inching closer to their homes.

Several homes are teetering on the edge of the landslide in the 1200 block of Washington Street West.

Mud, rocks and other debris has been removed from the roadway.

The road is now clear for drivers.

WSAZ is reaching out to DOH to see what can be done to fix the problem for homeowners.

