Overturned tractor trailer closes busy road

By Sarah Sager
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A tractor trailer has overturned along a busy highway and is blocking one direction of traffic.

Pike County dispatchers tell WSAZ the southbound lanes of US 119 are blocked.

According to Pike County Emergency Management the crash is near the curve at Speedway in Belfry.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

No word on when the southbound lanes of US 119 will reopen.

