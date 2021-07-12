Advertisement

‘Paradise Park’ available on Amazon Prime

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Paradise Park’, one of West Virginia’s most beloved stories is now available nationwide on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform.

In the movie, filmed entirely on location in West Virginia, an elderly resident of the Paradise Park trailer park wakes one morning with a vision that God will visit and grant all the residents a wish.

It stars Mountain Stage host Larry Groce and features appearances from stars of the day including country music stars Johnny Paycheck, Razzy Bailey, T. Graham Brown, Porter Waggoner (as the state’s beleaguered Governor), wrestling icon Dusty Rhodes, alongside a cast of West Virginia actors and actresses and a home-state behind-the-scenes crew.

Lightning
Scattered showers, storms bring downpours this evening

