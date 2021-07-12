Portion of I-79 South closed following fatal accident

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least one person has died following an accident along I-79 South.

According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, both southbound lanes of I-79 are closed Monday near the 33 mile marker due to the accident.

The accident happened close to the Wallback/Clay exit.

West Virginia State Police along with the Newton Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.

Emergency crews say they are unsure when the southbound lanes will reopen at this time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid this area and use another route.

