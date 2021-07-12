Advertisement

Portion of I-79 South closed following fatal accident

(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At least one person has died following an accident along I-79 South.

According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, both southbound lanes of I-79 are closed Monday near the 33 mile marker due to the accident.

The accident happened close to the Wallback/Clay exit.

West Virginia State Police along with the Newton Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene.

Emergency crews say they are unsure when the southbound lanes will reopen at this time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid this area and use another route.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says 12-year-old Brody Davis went missing around 11 a.m....
UPDATE | Missing boy found
CBFD conducting live fire training this weekend
Crews respond to structure fire
An accident has shut down both I-64 westbound lanes near Huntington at milemarker 13
I-64 westbound near Huntington re-open after accident
One person died in the single-vehicle crash late Friday night.
18-year-old killed in crash
Lightning
Scattered showers, storms bring downpours this evening

Latest News

Adventure Zone at The Greenbrier
Adventure Zone at The Greenbrier
Putnam Wellness Day
Putnam Wellness Day
Jaquan Hall, 21, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and Charleston Police on murder...
Man indicted in Easter Sunday murder waives extradition
Ste@m Camp: Speech Therapy Exploration at Marshall
STE@M Camp: Speech Therapy Exploration at Marshall