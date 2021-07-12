Portobello pesto burgers and Indoor S’mores on Studio 3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Portobello Pesto Burgers

This recipe makes 2 burgers.

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ tablespoon balsamic vinegar

¼ teaspoon minced garlic

Dash of salt

Dash of pepper

2 large portobello mushrooms, stems removed

2 slices mozzarella cheese

2 round sandwich rolls (Italian or Kaiser)

1 tablespoon purchased pesto

¼ cup mayonnaise

In a bowl combine olive oil, vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper. Using a spoon remove the gills and stems from the underside of the mushroom. Preheat toaster oven to 400F. Brush the olive oil mixture on one side of the mushrooms and cook 4 minutes. Flip mushrooms over, spread more mixture and cook 4 more minutes. Remove mushrooms onto a plate. Toast bun face side up and melt cheese on one side. Mix pesto and mayonnaise together then spread on the side without cheese. Assemble the sandwich by putting a mushroom in the middle of the two bun slices.

Indoor S’Mores

Graham crackers

Bag of jumbo marshmallows

Hershey chocolate bars

Make sure you adjust the rack and tray to the lowest setting possible. There needs to be plenty of space between the heating element and the top of the marshmallows.

Turn the toaster on broil. Line the tray/baking sheet with foil. Break graham crackers apart into large squares and place them onto the baking sheet. I fit 6 graham crackers on my toaster tray. Put a square of chocolate on the graham cracker and a marshmallow on top. Broil 2 to 3 minutes watching carefully the entire cooking time. Remove the S’more from the oven and add the top layer of graham cracker.

