Putnam Wellness Day
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Putnam Wellness Day is Saturday, July 17th. The 5k kicks off at 9 a.m. Click here to register.
From 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Teays Valley Church of God and the Putnam County Health Department are teaming up to bring the community health services.
- Free school vaccines from the Putnam Co. Health Dept.
- Diabetes and heart-health education from local professionals
- Breast cancer detection education from Thomas Imaging Center
- Support materials from Great Rivers Addiction Care
- Alzheimer’s Support from the Alzheimer’s Association, WV Chapter
- Blood pressure and sugar checks from local professionals
- Free mobile medical labs from CAMC
- Free supplies from Ghareeb Dental Group
- Information and services from WV Health Right and WVRx.
There will also be three conferences held.
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m. -- Free women’s health conference, Doctors Campbell and Conaway with Marshall Health
- 1-2 p.m. -- Free strength and stretching class, Dr. Darrin Vanscoy
- 2:30-4 p.m. -- Free mental health first-aid conference, Hope Siller, MSW, Prevent Suicide WV
The day wraps up with a bike ride for kids from 4-6 p.m. They will be given a helmet and snacks.
For more information, visit tvcog.org.
