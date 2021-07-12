HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Putnam Wellness Day is Saturday, July 17th. The 5k kicks off at 9 a.m. Click here to register.

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Teays Valley Church of God and the Putnam County Health Department are teaming up to bring the community health services.

Free school vaccines from the Putnam Co. Health Dept.

Diabetes and heart-health education from local professionals

Breast cancer detection education from Thomas Imaging Center

Support materials from Great Rivers Addiction Care

Alzheimer’s Support from the Alzheimer’s Association, WV Chapter

Blood pressure and sugar checks from local professionals

Free mobile medical labs from CAMC

Free supplies from Ghareeb Dental Group

Information and services from WV Health Right and WVRx.

There will also be three conferences held.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. -- Free women’s health conference, Doctors Campbell and Conaway with Marshall Health

1-2 p.m. -- Free strength and stretching class, Dr. Darrin Vanscoy

2:30-4 p.m. -- Free mental health first-aid conference, Hope Siller, MSW, Prevent Suicide WV

The day wraps up with a bike ride for kids from 4-6 p.m. They will be given a helmet and snacks.

For more information, visit tvcog.org.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.