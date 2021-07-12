Advertisement

Putnam Wellness Day

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jul. 12, 2021
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Putnam Wellness Day is Saturday, July 17th. The 5k kicks off at 9 a.m. Click here to register.

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Teays Valley Church of God and the Putnam County Health Department are teaming up to bring the community health services.

  • Free school vaccines from the Putnam Co. Health Dept.
  • Diabetes and heart-health education from local professionals
  • Breast cancer detection education from Thomas Imaging Center
  • Support materials from Great Rivers Addiction Care
  • Alzheimer’s Support from the Alzheimer’s Association, WV Chapter
  • Blood pressure and sugar checks from local professionals
  • Free mobile medical labs from CAMC
  • Free supplies from Ghareeb Dental Group
  • Information and services from WV Health Right and WVRx.

There will also be three conferences held.

  • 11 a.m.-2 p.m. -- Free women’s health conference, Doctors Campbell and Conaway with Marshall Health
  • 1-2 p.m. -- Free strength and stretching class, Dr. Darrin Vanscoy
  • 2:30-4 p.m. -- Free mental health first-aid conference, Hope Siller, MSW, Prevent Suicide WV

The day wraps up with a bike ride for kids from 4-6 p.m. They will be given a helmet and snacks.

For more information, visit tvcog.org.

