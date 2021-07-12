Sheriff says locating missing boy was total team effort

SCOTTOWN, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Saturday, first responders combed through the woods of rural Lawrence County for 12 hours looking for Brody Davis. The 12-year old had not been seen since leaving his home on Township Road 74 earlier that morning.

“As a father and a grandfather, I know what it is for children to be scared and you’re thinking, ‘What’s going through this child’s mind at this point?” said Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless.

The search went on for several hours with no sign of Davis. That’s when Sheriff Lawless decided that extra help was needed.

“We started calling for dogs, drones, and we called for the Ohio Highway Patrol’s helicopter to come and assist us. You really start looking at everything that could have happened,” said Lawless.

Just as the helicopter informed local first responders that it would be flying back to Columbus, Davis was found.

“They happened to fly right over an area and their fleer system hit on a heat source and located him,” said Lawless.

It was a sigh of relief for the Davis family and for the first responders who don’t always see success stories in searches like this one.

“The longer it went on, the more panicked we become because time is of the essence,” said Lawless. “He was scratched up from the briars and foliage around there. But in pretty good spirits, really. Of course, a little hungry and a little thirsty.”

