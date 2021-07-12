Slip repair to close road in Huntington for 90 days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road in Huntington will be closed for nearly three months, city officials announced Monday.

McCoy Road from the dog park located along 12th Street to Ridgewood will be closed for approximately 90 days for a slip repair.

The suggested detour is 5th Street Road to Miller Road to McCullough Road.

