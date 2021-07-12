Advertisement

US drilling approvals increase despite Biden climate pledge

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Approvals for companies to drill for oil and gas on U.S. public lands are on pace this year to reach their highest level since George W. Bush was president.

That finding from an Associated Press analysis of government drilling data underscores President Joe Biden’s reluctance in the face of industry and Republican resistance to more forcefully curb climate-changing emissions from fossil fuels.

The Interior Department approved about 2,500 permits to drill on public and tribal lands in the first six months of the year.

That includes more than 2,100 approvals since Biden took office January 20.

New Mexico and Wyoming had the largest number of approvals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says 12-year-old Brody Davis went missing around 11 a.m....
UPDATE | Missing boy found
CBFD conducting live fire training this weekend
Crews respond to structure fire
An accident has shut down both I-64 westbound lanes near Huntington at milemarker 13
I-64 westbound near Huntington re-open after accident
One person died in the single-vehicle crash late Friday night.
18-year-old killed in crash
Lightning
Scattered showers, storms bring downpours this evening

Latest News

President Joe Biden will host New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate and other city and...
Biden balances fighting rising crime, reforming police
Nigel King, 24, of Ravenswood, West Virginia, faces several charges in connection with an...
Man charged with strangulation in connection with domestic abuse incident
Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
Florida suspect in Haiti president killing deepens mystery
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leaving state to stop GOP voting bill