Advance Child Tax Credit payments rolling out this week

Why opting out of the child tax credit could help you avoid owing the IRS
Why opting out of the child tax credit could help you avoid owing the IRS
By Joseph Payton
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first payments in President Biden’s Administration’s Child Tax Credits are due to start hitting bank accounts on Thursday.

Michael Misiti with The Fyffe & Jones Group says he has taken several calls from clients asking what this means.

“That money would have ordinarily been either refunded to you come tax time in March or April when you do your taxes, or it would be a reduction of the amount you would owe at the end of the year,” Misiti said.

Heads of households will receive up to $3,600 for each child up to 6 years old and $3,000 for those 6 to 17 years old. Half of that credit can be claimed when filing income taxes for the year, but the other half will be paid to you through monthly installments through December.

“I would encourage everyone to view your prior year tax return to see if you did have a child tax credit calculated on that return. Because that will give you a good idea if you have one coming through in 2021,” Misiti said.

He says this is an automatic program, which means if you do not want to receive these monthly payments, you’ll have to opt out on the IRS website. For those who remain in the program, the government will send you a summary of the money you receive. Misiti recommends keeping track of that money yourself, as well.

“That is going to have an impact on your 2021 tax return that will be filed again in 2022 and you have to keep that in your mind when you’re getting that money throughout the year, when filing your return,” Misiti said.

