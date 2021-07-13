Advertisement

Both sides rest in federal opioid trial

Federal trial against opioid distributors begins in West Virginia
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both sides have rested in a landmark opioid trial happening in Charleston, plaintiff attorney Rusty Webb tells WSAZ.

The trial pits the city of Huntington and Cabell County against three major drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.

The suit accuses the distributors of fueling the opioid crisis locally.

The bench trial is wrapping about a month ahead of schedule.

Plaintiff Attorney’s finished up about six weeks of testimony last week.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams along with other city and county leaders testified about the devastation the epidemic created across the community.

Closing arguments are set for July 27th and 28th at the Federal Courthouse in Charleston.

