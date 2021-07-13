Cabell County magistrate resigns to become Circuit Clerk

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cabell County Magistrate Mike Woelfel announced his resignation Monday after accepting a position as the Cabell Circuit Clerk.

Woelfel was appointed in 2003 and was the youngest person to serve in that position in West Virginia’s history.

He is a graduate of St. Joseph Central Catholic High School and has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Marshall University.

For most of his career as a magistrate, Woefel has served on the Magistrate Education Committee.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.