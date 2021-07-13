Advertisement

Cancer support groups at KDMC

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Support groups help not only those struggling with a diagnosis but their loved ones and caregivers feel the effects too. Over the past year, COVID-19 caused a lot of those support groups to meet virtually. King’s Daughters Medical Center will host the first in-person support group since the pandemic this week.

Bethany Gentry, a Breast Health Nurse Navigator, shares how you can become involved and why these support groups are so important for the whole family.

To learn more about these in-person support groups, you can check out their website and their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man drowned Monday while in the pool at the Tri-County YMCA in Scott Depot, West Virginia.
Drowning reported at Putnam County pool
Several homes are teetering on the edge of a landslide in the 1200 block of Washington Street...
Neighbors worry landslide could destroy their homes
Body of missing man found in wooded area of Logan County
The shots were fired into the building on Friday, July 9, shattering two glass panels.
Grocery store shooting leaves neighbors frustrated
Overturned tractor trailer closes busy road

Latest News

Upcoming WVSP testing
Upcoming WVSP testing
Pike County teenager missing since June found safe
Pike County teenager missing since June found safe
Man arrested after woman severely beaten
Man arrested after woman severely beaten
Body of missing man found in wooded area of Logan County
Body of missing man found in wooded area of Logan County