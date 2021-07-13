Christmas toy fundraiser to be held this weekend

Summer might be in full swing but Christmas is on the minds of many at the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

This weekend the department will host a hot dog sale and family picture days to raise money for the annual Firehouse Santa Toy Drive.

Hotdogs will be available from 11a.m.- 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Family pictures, taken by Tristate photos, will run both Saturday and Sunday from noon - 5 p.m. both days.

Families, couples, generations of families, babies, and pets are all welcome to have pictures taken for a $20 donation.

No appointment is needed.

All of the proceeds will go to help children in the upper Kanawha Valley have gifts under the Christmas tree.

This year they plan to help more than 500 children.

Over the years the Cedar Grove Fire Department has helped thousands of children smile on Christmas morning.

