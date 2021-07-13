Advertisement

Christmas toy fundraiser to be held this weekend

Cedar Grove Fire Department to help hundreds of children this Christmas
Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department
Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department(CGVFD)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Summer might be in full swing but Christmas is on the minds of many at the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

This weekend the department will host a hot dog sale and family picture days to raise money for the annual Firehouse Santa Toy Drive.

Hotdogs will be available from 11a.m.- 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Family pictures, taken by Tristate photos, will run both Saturday and Sunday from noon - 5 p.m. both days.

Families, couples, generations of families, babies, and pets are all welcome to have pictures taken for a $20 donation.

No appointment is needed.

All of the proceeds will go to help children in the upper Kanawha Valley have gifts under the Christmas tree.

This year they plan to help more than 500 children.

Over the years the Cedar Grove Fire Department has helped thousands of children smile on Christmas morning.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says 12-year-old Brody Davis went missing around 11 a.m....
UPDATE | Missing boy found
CBFD conducting live fire training this weekend
Crews respond to structure fire
An accident has shut down both I-64 westbound lanes near Huntington at milemarker 13
I-64 westbound near Huntington re-open after accident
One person died in the single-vehicle crash late Friday night.
18-year-old killed in crash
Several homes are teetering on the edge of a landslide in the 1200 block of Washington Street...
Neighbors worry landslide could destroy their homes

Latest News

Federal trial against opioid distributors begins in West Virginia
Both sides rest in federal opioid trial
A fire Monday evening has closed a portion of state Route 10 in the Logan County community of...
House fire closes a portion of Route 10 in Logan County
Last year alone, the South Point mayor says there were 14 water line breaks.
Community gets new pipes after dozens of water lines break
First responders find missing boy in Lawrence County, Ohio
First responders find missing boy in Lawrence County, Ohio