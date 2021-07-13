COVID-19 cases up significantly in Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – COVID-19 cases are up significantly in Cabell County, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department reports.

Health officials say there has been a considerable increase since the long July 4 holiday weekend. Cabell County is now yellow on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources map, as well as a national map.

“We are seeing increases in both confirmed and probable cases in children and adults,” the health department said in a release. “While not approaching the peak numbers seen in late winter, the increase alerts us to the ongoing risk of infection, which can still result in illness, severe illness, or death.”

While the highly contagious Delta variant has not been identified in Cabell County, health officials say other variants have -- including the Alpha variant … “but we anticipate increases in Delta variant cases consistent with trending in other areas ... and we are participating in surveillance to identify it if it arrives in Cabell County.”

Health officials say more than half of the county’s confirmed cases in the past seven days have been in the age groups from 10 to 39. “Few cases occur in the age groups with the highest vaccination rates - those over 60,” according to the release.

“The vast majority of new cases are among unvaccinated people,” health officials say, encouraging anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to consider the vaccine.

Anyone with COVID-like symptoms is encouraged to stay home to prevent the spread of illness, as well as follow social distancing measures, mask wearing and frequent handwashing. They’re also asked to get tested for the virus if symptoms persist.

