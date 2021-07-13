Driver crashes car into restaurant in Teays Valley

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control of their vehicle Tuesday morning and crashed into a business, 911 dispatchers confirm.

The accident happened at the Applebee’s in Liberty Square in Teays Valley.

No word on if anyone was injured during the crash.

Emergency crews are on scene.

