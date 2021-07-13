Advertisement

Driver crashes car into restaurant in Teays Valley

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver lost control of their vehicle Tuesday morning and crashed into a business, 911 dispatchers confirm.

The accident happened at the Applebee’s in Liberty Square in Teays Valley.

No word on if anyone was injured during the crash.

Emergency crews are on scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man drowned Monday while in the pool at the Tri-County YMCA in Scott Depot, West Virginia.
Drowning reported at Putnam County pool
Body of missing man found in wooded area of Logan County
The shots were fired into the building on Friday, July 9, shattering two glass panels.
Grocery store shooting leaves neighbors frustrated
Houston Michael Huffman, 26, faces charges including two counts of malicious wounding, one...
Man arrested after woman severely beaten
Several homes are teetering on the edge of a landslide in the 1200 block of Washington Street...
Neighbors worry landslide could destroy their homes

Latest News

Shooting investigation underway in Meigs County
First payments of Child Tax Credits roll out this week
First payments of Child Tax Credits roll out this week
Missing man found dead in Logan County
Missing man found dead in Logan County
Missing teen in Pike County found safe
Missing teen in Pike County found safe