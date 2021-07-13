Experience Columbus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

If you are looking for an easy getaway for summer, look no further than Columbus.

It is a two-hour drive up US-23 N from Huntington.

Columbus has some great and unique options on its Summer to Live itineraries for taking advantage of the sunshine.

Whether you’re looking for thrills, relaxation, incredible food, beautiful sights, or unique experiences and stories – Columbus has it all!

Visit ExperienceColumbus.com to learn more and plan your trip.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.