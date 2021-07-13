Advertisement

High school football starts in Kentucky

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CANNONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - The calendar might have said July 12th but the sights and sounds of high school football were heard all across the state of Kentucky. Practice started for many schools in our region after the three week dead period ended over the weekend.

WSAZ Sports stopped by Boyd County High School as the Lions were hoping to improve on a season where they finished in the round of 16 during the KHSAA Class 4A state football tournament.

