Huntington Police looking for individuals involved in beating of teenager

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police is working to identify individuals who witnessed or anyone who may have been involved in a ‘malicious’ assault of a 17-year-old.

The department says the assault of the teenage boy happened June 13 in the 200 blocks of 10th Street.

Detectives released still shots from security footage of a newer, black Dodge Charger with dark rims that they believe either witnesses, suspects or both were traveling in.

Detectives also believe several other people witnessed the attack and are asking those individuals to come forward with any information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or call HPD’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

